U’khand taking strict action against criminals: Vijayvarghia

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: BJP’s National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya today claimed that the Dhami Government has taken appropriate action on the recent incidents and that its sincerity in this respect had increased the confidence of the people in the government. Vijayvarghia was addressing the media at BJP State Headquarters today on the last day of his 3 day stay in Uttarakhand and after chairing a series of meeting with party leaders.

He claimed that the state government and the party organisation are doing better work for the development of the state with mutual coordination. He said that, today, every rupee sent by Modi from the centre for all the schemes, is being directly received by the beneficiary, which is the proof of the honest intention and policy of the BJP.

He claimed that he had sought and gathered detailed feedback about the performance of the government and the party from the workers up to the booth level. Expressing happiness with the feedback, he said the benefits of central and state government schemes are reaching the general public and workers and that the booth level party workers are also happy with the performance of the government.

Responding to a question on the Congress President’s election, he claimed it was meaningless to expect Kharge to bring about a change in the Congress at his current age of 80 years. The Gandhi family actually wanted a remote controlled president only, as had been the case when Manmohan Singh was made the PM of the country. He reminded that it was the great grandfather of Rahul Gandhi who had imposed Article 370 in Kashmir and sown the seeds of insurgency there.

On this occasion, in response to the questions asked by the journalists on the allegations made by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, he said that the court is admitting the evidence of the investigating agencies therefore there was no substance in AAP claiming to be clean. In the press conference, the state president of the party, Mahendra Bhatt, the state general secretary Khilendra Choudhary, the state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan, Aditya Chauhan, State Spokesperson Suresh Joshi, Vipin Kainthola, State Co-Media In-Charge Sanjeev Verma, Rajendra Singh Negi, Harish Chamoli, Ajit Negi, and Satyaveer Chauhan were also present.