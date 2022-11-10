U’khand to host National Winter Games for 2nd time

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: To promote adventure sports in the state, the National Winter Games will be organised at Auli in Chamoli district from 2 to 5 February, 2023. The tourism department has completed preparations for this.

Teams from various states including Uttarakhand will participate in these games. The National Winter Games are also proposed to have ski-races approved by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

A total of 4 events will be organised in the National Skiing Championship-2023. Players from both men’s and women’s categories will participate. In addition, an FIS approved Giant Slalom Race for men and women will also be held on 7 and 8 February as part of the Himalayan Trophy 2023.

Having developed along international standards, Auli also has mountaineering and skiing institutes run by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam for imparting skiing training to youth where skiing talents are groomed by experts.

FIS approves any centre only if it matches international norms and standards. Auli has lived up to all these standards and norms. A master plan has also been prepared by the tourism department for Auli, which has been sent for cabinet approval. Apart from this, a 3.5 km racing slope is also proposed to be constructed here after which Auli will be established as a unique skiing destination for skiing professionals.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the state of Uttarakhand is all set to host the event.