U’khand top performing state in law & order: SDG Index of NITI Aayog

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jun: Uttarakhand, along with Puducherry, has topped the list of states that are best performers in matters of law and order, and in achieving the goal of peace and justice, according to the Sustainable Development Goals Index released for 2020-21 by the NITI Aayog.

Uttarakhand has scored 86 marks in the index where states’ scores have ranged between 59 and 86.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, today, expressed his gratitude to NITI Aayog for this honour. He said that the credit for achieving this achievement goes to the hard work of every Police Official of the state as well as to the continuous support and cooperation received for better policing from the Uttarakhand Government.

He added that it would be the constant endeavour of the Uttarakhand Police to maintain this position of being at the top of this index in matters of peace, law & order and justice.

It may be recalled that NITI Aayog had, yesterday, released the report of the Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2020-21. In the Goal 16 of the SDG report, importance has been given to the development of law and order, justice and strong institutions. It has been assessed on the basis of 8 criteria. It is a matter of great pride for the Uttarakhand Police and the state that Uttarakhand has made its place to the top position in this category with 86 marks, doing excellent work on all these points along with Puducherry. Gujarat stood second and Mizoram third.

NITI Aayog measures the progress of states and union territories in the social, economic and environmental fields under the SDG India Index. Uttarakhand has got joint third place in the overall index in all the categories. The honour should boost the morale of not only the Uttarakhand Police, but all the departments of the Uttarakhand Government.