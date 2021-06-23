U’khand vaccinates 1.23 lakh persons in a day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jun: There was a slight surge in the number of fresh Corona cases in past 24 hours in Uttarakhand with 171 fresh cases being detected during this period. Yesterday, the total number of fresh Corona cases reported in the state was 163. Even in the case of deaths due to Corona, 8 deaths were reported due to Corona in the state in the past 24 hours, with one of being attributed to Black Fungus (Mucormycosis).

The total number of test samples sent for testing today was 24, 987. The positivity rate has of course come down significantly to 6.36 percent. Bageshwar reported just 1 case in past 24 hours while Dehradun reported 70 cases. There was no district with zero number of cases in past 24 hours. However, the positive news was on the front of vaccination. A total of 1,23,225 persons were vaccinated today in the state with Haridwar remaining the best performing district in case of vaccination with 27, 259 persons being vaccinated in Haridwar. In Dehradun, 20,706 persons were vaccinated today. Vaccination has gathered pace in Uttarakhand since yesterday when the new Central policy of vaccination of free vaccines to all the age groups was implemented. The good thing was that today there was further improvement over yesterday’s figures of vaccination.