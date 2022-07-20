U’khand will ally with Haryana to promote sports: Abhinav Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Panchkula (Haryana), 18 Jul: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar held discussions with the top officials of Haryana in Panchkula today.

Kumar was in Panchkula to discuss joint promotion of sports in both the states. Along with Kumar, several senior officers of the Sports Department were also present on the occasion. Officials of both the states shared their respective action plans. Kumar observed that Haryana and Uttarakhand would become allies in the task.

According to official sources, the meeting was held at the behest of Chief Minister Dhami and Sports Minister Rekha Arya at the Headquarters of Sports Department, Haryana, in Panchkula. Officials of the Sports Departments of both states shared information about the various sports schemes being run in their respective state.

On behalf of Uttarakhand, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Director, Sports Girdhari Singh Rawat, Joint Director, Sports, Dr Dharmendra Prakash Bhatt and, on behalf of Haryana State, Director, Sports, Pankaj Nain, and Additional Director Vivek Padam Singh participated. Sports training programmes conducted in the state of Haryana, deployment of trainers, development and maintenance of sports infrastructure facilities, establishment of sports nurseries, various schemes run for the welfare of sportspersons as well as appointment of high performing sportspersons in government service were discussed in detail. In addition, a presentation was made by the state of Haryana on the process and discussed in detail.

Information was shared by the Special Principal Secretary, Uttarakhand, regarding the new sports policy and scholarship schemes of the state. It was suggested on behalf of the state of Haryana that, along with scholarships, sports nurseries also be developed at the local level, so that the skills adolescent girls at the local level could be developed and training provided to prepare the young girls and boys for higher level training. After the meeting, the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, was also inspected by the officials of Uttarakhand and information regarding the infrastructure facilities and their operation was obtained