U’khand will assess Gross Environmental Product every year: Harak Singh

Dehradun, 5 Jun: State Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat today said that Uttarakhand Government would start assessing Gross Environmental Product of the state in addition to the Gross Domestic Product of the state (SGDP) every year, in order to encourage environmental conservation in the state. Rawat was addressing a press conference in Dehradun on the occasion of World Environment Day today! He said that the district and the state departments of the state government doing excellent work towards saving environment and towards prevention of global climate change would be honoured every year, starting from next year onwards.

He said that organisations and individuals working towards this goal in Uttarakhand would also be honoured and awarded by the government. All the departments would have new budget head as a new item in their budgets for resisting climate change. He said that the government would also seriously work towards conservation and rejuvenation of natural water resources in the state like ponds, springs etc, A special budget would be allocated towards this.

Paying rich tributes to world renowned environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna who had recently passed away due to Covid on this occasion, Rawat said that Bahuguna and some other eminent environmentalists like him had inculcated lot of respect towards environment among the people of Uttarakhand and the awareness level in respect of the conservation of environment was quite high in Uttarakhand.