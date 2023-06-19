U’khand will become leading state by 2025: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Brahmakhal, 18 Jun: BJP’s State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan today claimed that Uttarakhand will become one of the most leading states by 2025 . He said that the speed with which the double engine government in Uttarakhand is launching various welfare schemes on the ground and making them accessible to the masses, and in view of the fact that the common people are getting the benefits of those various welfare schemes, Uttarakhand is bound to be counted amongst the leading states by 2025 .

Chauhan claimed that corruption was at its peak during the Congress tenure, while the BJP Government led by CM Dhami has ensured corruption-free governance in the state . Strict laws to prevent corruption and irregularities have been enforced in the state . The corrupt people have been put behind the bars by the government. Chauhan was addressing a public gathering at a Beneficiary Welare Camp organised in Brahmakhal today.

He said that Uniform Civil Law will also be implemented soon in Uttarakhand, its draft is ready and Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement this law first. With the coming of this law, people of all religions, communities and classes will get equal rights, everyone will be able to get equal benefits by living under the purview of one law. Speaking on conversion, Chauhan said that those anarchists who are spreading anarchy by spreading love-jihad will be given the harshest punishment under the anti-conversion law.