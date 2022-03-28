U’khandi singer Abhinav Chauhan’s ‘Ram Ki Kasam’ becomes super hit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Uttarakhandi Singer Abhinav Chauhan has released his new music video titled ‘Ram Ki Kasam’. The video is based on a Garhwali Kumaoni dance song. It was released yesterday on Abhinav Chauhan’s official channel over YouTube.

Set amidst a beautiful backdrop of Dehradun, the song is fantastically picturised. The song has been shot in FRI and Maldevta Farms, here. Along with Abhinav Chauhan, Meena Rana has given her voice to this melodious song. The song is based on a love theme and features Abhinav Chauhan and Sapna Chauhan in lead roles.

The audience is showering its unconditional love on this newly released track. This song is set to become the next hit and would be synonymous with Garhwal’s next love-party anthem for sure.

“When I heard the lyrics of the song, the phrase Ram ki Kasam stuck in my mind. Both, the lyrics and the music go so well together and elevate the entire mood of the song. The audience will definitely like such a modern love-DJ rendition,” affirms Abhinav Chauhan.

On the occasion of the release of the song, Uttarakhand’s melody king Narendra Singh Negi appreciated Abhinav’s singing skills. He congratulated the singer for releasing such a melodious track.

Previously, Abhinav has sung the song ‘Dhevbhoomi ki Paavan Dharti’ which was the theme song of this year’s Republic Day Parade Uttarakhand tableau. The singer has sung other songs which have crossed the 1 million views mark on YouTube.