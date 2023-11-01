U’khandis living in Lucknow call on Dhami, urge early start of Vande Bharat Express

By Our Staff Reporter

Lucknow , 31 Oct: Office bearers of Parvatiya Parishad in Lucknow today called on Chief Minister Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Lucknow today, and requested him to ensure that the operation of Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow -Dehradun begins early . The Chief Minister assured them that he would soon talk to the Railway Minister on this matter.

Under the leadership of Ganesh Chandra Joshi, Chairman of Parvatiya Mahaparishad, Lucknow , officials also submitted a memorandum to CM Dhami pointing out that lakhs of people of Dehradun (Uttarakhand) live in the districts of Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow . In such a situation, these people have to face trouble in travelling from Lucknow to Dehradun, or vice versa. Therefore, a Vande Bharat train should be operated between Lucknow -Dehradun on a regular basis. On this, the Chief Minister assured the said people that he will soon meet the Railway Minister regarding this and will request him to start the Vande Bharat Express train service soon between these two cities.