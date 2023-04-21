U’khand’s Amit Chamoli becomes PhD Gold Medalist

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Amit Chamoli, a resident of village Sudhowala, Dehradun, was awarded a PhD and a Gold Medal as a University Rank Holder by former President Ram Nath Kovind on 18 April at Jyoti Vidyapeeth Women’s University, Jaipur.

Kovind was the Chief Guest at this grand ceremony in which medals were awarded to 18 medalists of the university.

Amit Chamoli has also brought laurels to India in the sport of Karate in the past. He is originally a resident of Chamol village, Tehri Garhwal. He has also become the first PhD Gold Medalist of his village.

He gives credit to his teachers and his parents for his achievement.

He states that from, time to time, he received guidance from the Registrar of the University, Hema Bafila, Director, Research, Prof Dr Mini. Amit Chamoli has been congratulated on his achievement by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Arun Chamoli, Dr Rakesh Mohan, Dr Lalit Pandey and social worker Aryendra Sharma.