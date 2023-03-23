U’khand’s first Sports Varsity to open in Haldwani

Dehradun, 22 Mar: Uttarakhand’s first sports university will be established in Haldwani. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his in-principle approval for the establishment of the Sports University. He was chairing a meeting in this respect here today. Along with this, a decision has also been taken regarding framing of Act, Rules etc. of the Sports University. The services of the Vice Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University will be taken as the subject matter expert to frame the rules and the University Act.

Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with the officials here today regarding the proposed sports university in the state. On this occasion, he directed the officials that along with the development of infrastructure facilities for the Sports University, suggestions of subject experts should be taken for necessary educational activities. Further action should also be taken regarding the establishment of the Sports University on the basis of the suggestions received from the experts. He said that the National Games will be organised in Uttarakhand in the year 2024. There is no dearth of sporting talent in Uttarakhand. In the new sports policy, efforts have been made to provide all possible facilities to the players. With the establishment of a sports university in the state, the youth of the state will get better opportunities to showcase their talent.

Sports Minister Rekha Arya informed that land will be identified in Haldwani after including Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. It was informed in the meeting that a sports university will require about 100 acres of land for which the District Magistrate has been asked to find land near the Haldwani Stadium.