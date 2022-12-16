U’khand’s Industrial Policy a boon for investors: CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said today that the suggestions of industrialists have also been included in the industrial policy prepared by the state government for Uttarakhand. It is the effort of the government that more investment comes to the state and better facilities made available to the already established industries.

Discussing the possibilities of investment in the state with industrialists from the country and abroad related to agriculture, horticulture and food processing at the Agro Food Processing Conclave 2022 held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday, Dhami reminded that the logistics policy has been implemented in the state.

He added that Uttarakhand is a centre of culture and spirituality. It has, both, natural beauty and quality human resources. Efforts are being made to provide all kinds of facilities to the industrial institutions in the state. Air, rail and road connectivity is expanding rapidly. Dialogue has been established with the representatives of industrial institutions from time to time. The important suggestions received have been included in the industrial policy.

This conclave has been dedicated to “Advantage Uttarakhand”. Dhami also reminded that many possibilities for small scale industries exist in the rural areas of Uttarakhand. There are many possibilities in the field of horticulture, organic farming, and the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. The Pharmaceutical industry, automobile industry and food processing industry are doing good business in the state. Uttarakhand has also recently set up an electronics manufacturing cluster, a pharmaceutical park and an aroma park.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that agriculture makes a huge contribution to the development of the country. Organic and natural farming are being promoted in Uttarakhand. A single window system is in place for various permissions in the state for the development of industries. GI tagging has done for eleven crops. Efforts are being made to increase the production of kiwi, apple and coarse cereals.

Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said that animal husbandry, milk and related products are the biggest source of livelihood in the hill areas. Along with the production of dairy products, attention is also being given to their marketing. There are many possibilities in the state for dairy and related products. There is no dearth of talent in Uttarakhand, only attention needs to be paid to highlighting this resource. Industrial institutions can play a big role in this.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu said that efforts have been made to provide all possible facilities to industrial institutions. If the investors need a liaison officer, these will be made available. Road connectivity is expanding rapidly in Uttarakhand. Special attention is being paid to infrastructure development. Uttarakhand is the leading state in terms of industrial peace. Investors would also benefit from investment while employment opportunities for local people would also increase.

Secretary RK Meenakshi Sundaram reminded that there are two mega food processing parks in the state. An Aroma Park has also been built in Kashipur. Good work is being done in the production of Kiwi.

Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey provided information about various efforts related to industrial development including the logistics policy, startup policy, new industrial policy, and service sector policy.

Welcoming all the investors, Secretary BVRC Purushottam said there are many possibilities in agriculture, horticulture and dairy sectors.

Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Group, also asserted that Uttarakhand has many possibilities in the field of agriculture and horticulture. There are 4 types of agro-climatic zones in the state. India’s first food processing unit was established in Uttarakhand. The state has a lot of potential in the aromatic and medicinal sector. Milk, ghee and other products of the state’s Badri cow needed to be promoted more. Branding of the state’s pulses with medicinal properties would also have to be done.

Representatives of various industrial institutions also gave their suggestions on the occasion.