U’khand’s R Day tableau displayed at Ministry of Defence event

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 22Jan: At a press conference organised by the Ministry of Defence here, today, tableau artists from various states and ministries presented cultural glimpses of their respective states before the media.

Artists from Uttarakhand presented an attractive cultural programme in their traditional costumes, which was appreciated by those present. Along with this, artists of these 12 states also performed along with the tableaus of their respective states.

The tableaus of 12 states have been included in the Republic Day celebrations this year.

It is worth noting that 16 artists from the state of Uttarakhand are accompanying the state’s tableau at the Republic Day parade under the leadership of KS Chauhan, Joint Director and Nodal Officer, Information Department. The theme of the tableau to be displayed by Uttarakhand at the Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day is “Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand”. Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and Valley of Flowers are shown in the front part of the tableau. Hemkund Sahib is situated on the banks of the ancient Hemkund Lake at an altitude of about 4,329 metres. One of the holiest of Sikh pilgrimage sites, Hemkund Sahib attracts thousands of pilgrims each year. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the Gurudwara’s picturesque nature and trek routes, including the Valley of Flowers, are a popular attraction for trekkers and tourists as well.

The Dobra-Chanti Bridge is also shown on the tableau. The 440 metres long Dobra-Chanthi Suspension Bridge connects the Tehri Garhwal District Headquarters with Pratap Nagar. Tehri Dam is the highest dam in India and the fourth highest in the world. This is shown in the middle part of the tableau. Badrinath Dham is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites of India. The Badrinath temple is shown in the rear of the tableau. The all-weather road is depicted on the side of the tableau. Under the Chardham Highway Project, pilgrims and tourists have been provided easy transport facilities to the holy sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

According to Chauhan, the tableau of Uttarakhand will be the centre of attraction for everyone on Rajpath. It would highlight Uttarakhand as the land for spiritual peace and yoga. Cultural programmes will also be presented by the folk artists of Uttarakhand on the occasion.