U’khand’s Shapath wins Team Bronze at ISSF World Cup in Lima

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: International shooting athlete Shapath Bharadwaj has won a Bronze medal in the team event at the ISSF World Cup being played in Lima, Peru.

Shapath and his teammates Kaynan Chenai and Manavditya Singh Rathore collectively shot a score of 205 and beat the team of Brazil in a shoot off after both teams finished with an equal score of 5 in the medal match. Shapath took the winning shot to get a Bronze medal for the country.

Shapath is a junior but was selected for India’s senior team for Trap event after selection trials held in Delhi in February.

A total of 62 athletes from 19 countries participated in the competition and teams of Spain, USA, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia challenged each other for medals in the team event.

India finished 3rd and claimed the bronze medal while USA took Gold and Spain, Silver.

After a pause in sports activities during the pandemic, this was the second in the series of World Cups held this year. It started in Lima on 27 March and will conclude on 7 April.

Shapath plays for Uttarakhand and, so far, has won 8 international medals including Bronze medal in the Junior World Cup in Italy and gold medal in the World Championship held in Moscow.

He is presently national junior champion in Trap event having won gold in the 64th National Shooting Championship held in Pariala.

He then topped the selection trials for senior and junior, both, and finished 4th in senior and 2nd in Junior rankings.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tweeted congratulations to Shapath for representing India in the World Cup.

Ajendra Ajay, President of Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti, also has congratulated Shapath on his success.

Uttarakhand Rifle Association Secretary General Subhash Rana also has congratulated Shapath.