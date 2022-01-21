U’khand’s Tableau selected for R Day Parade on Rajpath

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 19 Jan: This year, also, the tableau of Uttarakhand will be seen in the parade to be held in Delhi on Republic Day. It will depict the grandeur and divinity of the main Sikh pilgrimage site, Hemkund Sahib, the Tehri Dam, Dobra Chanthi Bridge and the temple of Badri Vishal.

Uttarakhand is known all over the world for cultural and religious reasons. Earlier, Kedar Baba’s Doli was seen on Rajpath, with all the four Dhams of Uttarakhand.

According to KS Chauhan, Nodal Officer and Joint Director, Information, Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib is at the forefront in the tableau. A cultural team of 16 artistes from Kumaon’s Lohaghat will accompany the tableau. According to Chauhan, the tableau of Uttarakhand has been selected 13 times since the formation of the state.

These tableaus depicted Phuldei in 2003, Nanda Rajjat in 2005, Valley of Flowers in 2006, Corbett National Park in 2007, Adventure Tourism in 2009, Kumbh Mela in 2010, Herbs in 2014, Kedarnath Dham reconstruction in 2015, Rural Tourism in 2018, Anasakti Ashram, Kausani, in 2019, and Kedarnath Dham in 2021.