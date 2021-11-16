UKSTA Taekwondo, Fitness & Yoga Club inaugurated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: The UKSTA Taekwondo, Fitness and Yoga Club, under the aegis of Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association, was inaugurated at 1 Inder Road, here, on 14 November on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The Club was inaugurated by Chairman of UKSTA, Dr S Farooq. Players from various taekwondo clubs were present at this occasion and gave a taekwondo demonstration.

After the inaugural ceremony, Chief Guest Dr S Farooq gave away Belt Promotion Certificates to successful players who gave their tests in the recently held district level taekwondo colour belt promotion examination.

Present on this occasion were Javed Khan, General Secretary of UKSTA, International Player Hina Habib, Coach Mohd Umar, Imran Siddiqui, Sheetal Negi, Raghvi Chaudhary, parents and many taekwondo players.

The following taekwondo players have passed the belt promotion examination: Kanal Shukla, Parthave Panwar, Aaradhya Prakash, Vansh Sayal, Ishika Patwal, Advik Singh, Sanidhya Singh, Vihaan, Lakshya Rawat, Tamanna Aswal, Priyanshu Bisht, GarimaThapliyal, Aman Rawat, Shivanshi Sharma, Anshuman Juyal, Naman Juyal and Uday Joshi.