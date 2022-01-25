Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ files nomination from Raipur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: The process of nomination for the 2022 assembly elections started on 21 January, but witnessed a spurt today. The process of filing nominations was underway for all seats other than Rajpur Road, Dharampur and Raipur in Dehradun collectorate premises,here. Candidates from different parties filed their nominations.

BJP candidate from Raipur assembly seat Umesh Sharma Kau also filed his nomination. Covid-19 protocol has changed the way elections are being conducted. The cold weather is also acting as a hindrance. However, despite the cold weather, the political heat is increasing. Normally, candidates used to reach for the nomination with a large gathering of people. This time nothing of the sort is visible. Under the Covid-19 protocol, only 5 people are allowed to come for the nomination process.