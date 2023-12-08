Unfolding Opportunity

There is absolutely no doubt that Uttarakhand, being a Himalayan state, requires a very specific model of development, apart even from the other hill states. Its unique identity emerges, first, from the reasons why it had to separate from Uttar Pradesh – economically, culturally and socially. Although this is often articulated in extreme terms by those whose focus is on just one or the other aspects of the state’s formation, there is no doubt that achieving these objectives will have to be done by its elected government, experts in various fields, civil society and, of course, environmentalists.

The challenges are many. The ‘eco-fundamentalists’, as the late General BC Joshi described them, would like nothing better than hill-folk to live in the ‘autonomous’ subsistence economy of the past that was ‘eco-friendly’. Unfortunately, in the present context, such an existence would render them unable to benefit from any modern facility – education, health and a better quality of life. Women folk, who laboured unceasingly from childhood to old age, would have to continue in the drudgery of a cyclical battle for survival. In other words, a situation ripe for the migration that has been witnessed over the past many decades.

As mentioned earlier in these columns, the formation of a separate state provided a check-dam to this migration in the districts of the plains. Job-seekers did not have to go much further than these cities to provide support to their families at home and fashion a future for themselves in line with their aspirations. As people began to recognise the special characteristics of the ‘new’ state, they were attracted to invest, even settle, here from other parts of the country. The rise in middle class incomes has given a boost to pilgrimage and tourism, making it necessary for the government to provide the necessary amenities.

The proximity to the NCR, and increased rail and air connectivity, provides an opportunity that would be criminal to miss. It is a challenge that those in power have to address aggressively and proactively. Fortunately, advances in science and technology have made it possible to not just build on traditional income sources but also expand into other areas of wealth generation that are environmentally friendly and tap into an expanding market. It goes to the credit of the small and overworked administrative machinery of the state that it has been able to intelligently chart out a future course of action. It will undoubtedly be expensive to implement, for that is what quality requires. Transitioning from one stage to another in a rapidly changing world while anticipating future trends is definitely ambitious, but as the poet, Robert Browning, said, “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp. Or what’s a heaven for?”

Uttarakhand has the potential to be that heaven.