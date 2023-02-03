Union Budget will promote growth: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today praised the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. She said that many announcements and provisions had been made keeping the women, the youth and senior citizens in mind. She also reminded that the middle class would get relief in the Income Tax as a result of the exemptions announced by the Union Finance Minister. Now those earning up to Rs 7 lakhs per annum would not have to pay any income tax. She added that the lower and the middle class families would also be benefitted by reduction in indirect taxes on many essential commodities and goods. As a result of reduction in indirect taxes, items such as LED TV, mobile phones, electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries would become cheaper and this would boost the business of the industrialists and the traders associated with these items.