Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit U’khand on 31 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate various schemes of the Cooperatives Department in Uttarakhand on 31 March.

For this, the cooperative department of the state has started finalising preparations. In view of the Union Minister’s visit to Uttarakhand, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has issued necessary guidelines to the departmental officers regarding preparations related to the launch of the programme and various schemes.

Minister Rawat said in a statement issued to the media that Shah would reach Uttarakhand on 31 March. He will inaugurate various schemes of the Cooperative Department from Rishikul Maidan, Haridwar. Work on computerization of multipurpose cooperative societies in 670 Nyaya Panchayats across the state has been successfully completed, which would be launched online by the Union Minister.

With the launch of this scheme, farmers across the state will be able to get various facilities under one roof through the committees. Along with this, the establishment of Jan Suvidha Kendras and Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 95 MPEX of the state will also be inaugurated by the Chief Guest. Apart from felicitating the progressive farmers who have done excellent work in the field of agriculture and horticulture, cheques will also be distributed to the beneficiaries who have received loans at zero interest rate under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

The Department Minister said that the operation of joint cooperative farming will also be inaugurated by the Chief Guest in all 95 development blocks under the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project. During the programme, presentation of various schemes of the Cooperative Department will also be given before the Union Home Minister.

Haridwar MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, cabinet ministers and departmental officers of the state will be present at the event along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.