Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav presides over 28th AGM of ICFRE Society

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The 28th Annual General Meeting of ICFRE was held today at the FRI board room, here. It was presided over by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, who is also the President of ICFRE Society. Bhupendra Yadav and other dignitaries were welcomed by Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Member Secretary of the ICFRE Society. This was followed by an address by CP Goyal, DGF&SS, MoEF&CC. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, MoEF&CC, also addressed the gathering, followed by Minister Bhupender Yadav. This was followed by a presentation on salient initiatives and achievements of ICFRE by DG AS Rawat.

As per the agenda, the minutes of the 27th AGM were confirmed by the house. The Annual Report of ICFRE for the year 2020-21 was presented along with Annual Audited Account of the year. The Annual Report was a brief account of research, education and extension activities performed in various sectors of forestry, environment and climate change during the year. It described projects undertaken by ICFRE institutes. Both the documents were discussed and then unanimously adopted by the society for placing on the tables of both the houses of the Parliament.

Minister Yadav released the book, ‘Butterfly-Forest Type Associations in Uttarakhand’ by AP Singh, FRI.

The meeting was attended by CP Goyal, DGF and SS and Vice Chairman of BoG of ICFRE; Directors of ICFRE institutes, HoFF of Assam, PCCF, Haryana, other senior IFS officers, and other esteemed members of the ICFRE Society and also senior officers from MoEFCC, New Delhi and ICFRE, Dehradun. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by RK Dogra, DDG (Admin), ICFRE.

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) is an autonomous Council under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC). The General Body is the supreme authority of the ICFRE, headed by the Union Minister. Its members consist of serving and retired officers from various state governments, educational institutes, and scientific organisations.

The Society reviews in its meeting once a year the progress and performance of the constituent units of the society and gives policy directions as it may deem fit to the Board of Governors and the constituent units.