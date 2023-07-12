Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, inaugurates ‘Green BHEL’ initiative

By Our Staff Reporter
Haridwar, 11 July: Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, inaugurated the ‘Green BHEL’ initiative during a visit to the company’s Corporate Office at New Delhi. Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior officials welcomed the Minister.
The Minister appreciated BHEL’s roadmap for becoming ‘Net Zero’ by 2047, which is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of India achieving ‘Net Zero’ by 2070. He also reviewed the various diversification initiatives undertaken by the company for enhancing long-term competitiveness which will aid in sustainable growth of BHEL and assured MHI’s full support in all its endeavours.