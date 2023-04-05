Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged to upgrade Doon-Kimadi motorway

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 4 Apr: State Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi met Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. On this occasion, Joshi requested Gadkari to order widening and improvement of the Dehradun to Kimadi motorway. He told Gadkari that the Dehradun to Kimadi motorway is used as an alternative route to the Dehradun-Mussoorie motorway. As Mussoorie is visited by tourists throughout the year, from April to November, this route is also used to access Gangotri and Yamunotri. The widening of the road would also help get rid of the jams on the Dehradun Mussoorie road and the local people including tourists and pilgrims would also benefit.

Minister Nitin Gadkari promised that action would be taken in the matter soon.

Apart from this, Joshi also invited Gadkari to visit Uttarakhand to lay the foundation stone of the 3 kilometre long tunnel approved for Mussoorie. Gadkari promised to do so.