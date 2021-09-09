Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appointed U’khand election in-charge by BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Union Minister of Coal and Mining Pralhad Joshi has been appointed in-charge of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand by the BJP leadership. Along with him, party MP Locket Chatterjee and Sardar RP Singh have been appointed as Associate In-charges for Uttarakhand by the Party President, JP Nadda.

In the past, senior party leaders including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan have handled this responsibility.

At the same time, in Uttar Pradesh, which is very crucial for the party, Union Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of managing the assembly elections and he would be assisted by another Cabinet Minister, Anurag Thakur, as well as Union Minister of State Arjun Meghwal as Associate In-charges.