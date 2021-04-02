Union Minister RK Singh, CM TS Rawat inaugurate UG cabling project in Kumbh Area

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, along with RK Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) Power & Renewable Energy, today, inaugurated the underground cabling project at the Kumbh area in Haridwar through video conferencing.

The project has been implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and commissioned by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited.

The inauguration ceremony of what is part of ‘Bharat kaAmrutMahotsav’ celebrations marks 75 years of India’s Independence.

Also present were Madan Kaushik, MLA, Haridwar; Radhika Jha, Secretary, Department of Energy and Renewable Energy; RS Dhillon, CMD-PFC Ltd (through Video Conferencing); and Neeraj Khairwal, MD-UPCL, along with officials from state government of Uttarakhand and Ministry of Power.

Power Finance Corporation which is the nodal agency for the project has sanctioned Rs 381.35 crore for the UG cabling project in Haridwar under IPDS.

The upgradation project will help in providing uninterrupted electricity to the consumers in the region and will put an end to the disruptions in the power supply caused due to heavy rains and wind.

The completion of the project will not only reduce the risk of accidents caused due to lose wires and will also help in the beautification of the commercial areas around the region. The project will also lessen the traffic pressure as road widening work can be executed with the cables completely being laid underground.