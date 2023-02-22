Union Minister Smriti Irani praises U’khand’s implementation of women welfare schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Union Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani today reviewed various departmental schemes being implemented in the state of Uttarakhand through video conferencing. State Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya participated in the meeting also through video conferencing. In the meeting, the Union Minister congratulated Child Development Minister Rekha Arya for successfully organising the Chintan Shivir. The progress of schemes included under “Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0”, “Mission Vatsalya” and “Mission Shakti” was reviewed according to the agenda set by the Government of India, in which the Cabinet Minister, Women Empowerment and Child Development Rekha Arya, on behalf of the state, gave a detailed description of the schemes operated in the state. The Union Minister directed early disposal of the pending cases under the above schemes, regarding which Minister Rekha Arya assured her of early action.

On this occasion, Union Secretary, Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, Indu Dutt Pandey, Secretary Hari Chandra Semwal and other officers were present.