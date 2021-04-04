Union MoS Choubey inaugurates new units at AIIMS Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 1 Apr: Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Hemodialysis Unit and Advanced Urology Centre at AIIMS, here, today. On this occasion, he said that AIIMS Rishikesh is located on the banks of the Ganga and is beneficial for the general patients in terms of environment and health. He praised the work of AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Union Minister said that the second wave of Covid epidemic had occurred. Everybody needed to take special precautions to protect themselves.

Choubey inaugurated the Advanced Urology Centre in the Urology Department of AIIMS and the Hemodialysis Cell in the Nephrology Department. He said that the latest technology machines at the Advanced Urology Center would prove to be beneficial in the treatment of patients. He described the Hemodialysis Unit set up at AIIMS as a special benefit for kidney patients.

Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS, said that with the establishment of the Hemodialysis and Advanced Urology Centre, where the poorest of the poor patients would also get better technology based and appropriate treatment. He revealed that as large as one and a half centimetre sized stones could be extracted without surgery.

Dr Ankur Mittal, Head of Department of Urology, said that in addition to the facility of Euro Dynamics testing for the investigation of urinary tract diseases, advanced video and ambulatory urodynamics facilities have also been provided at the Advanced Urology Centre. Dr Gaurav Shekhar, Department of Nephrology, added that the Dialysis Centre had been developed in PPP mode.

Prof BK Bastia, Prof Bina Ravi, Senior Surgeon, Prof AK Mandal, Dr Vikas Panwar, Prof Vartika Saxena, Prof Brijendra Singh, Dr Balaramji Omar, Dr Anubha Aggarwal, etc., were present on the occasion.