Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt was on a visit to the Indian Military Academy, here, on 2 and 3 September. The Minister interacted with the Commandant, Indian Military Academy, Lt General Harinder Singh, and the Gentlemen Cadets undergoing pre-commission training.

He was briefed on the training aspects and was conducted around the training facilities and infrastructure of IMA.

The Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for the stellar training standards established at the Indian Military Academy and lauded the overall training imparted to the Gentlemen Cadets, despite the challenges posed by the COVID environment. He also appreciated the training of a large number of Gentlemen Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries.

In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Minister Bhatt laid a wreath in remembrance of the brave alumni of the Academy, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation and whose acts of bravery continue to inspire future leaders.