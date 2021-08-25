Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh attends Mahotsav at LBSNAA

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 24 Aug: The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy here by road from Dehradun, today, amidst heavy security.

Tight security arrangements were made for the visit. Dr Jitendra Singh participated in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme organised at the Academy, where he also inaugurated the Shaurya Exhibition.

The Union Minister was welcomed by the Director of the Academy with a bouquet of flowers. Singh spoke to the IAS trainee officers about the schemes run by the Centre and the vision for the development of the country. He urged the officers to contribute significantly to the nation’s progress.

After attending the programme, the Minister was scheduled to leave for Dehradun late in the evening.