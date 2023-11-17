Union MoS VK Singh visits disaster site to check on progress

CM in constant touch with rescue teams in Silkyara

By Arun Pratap Singh

Uttarkashi, 16 Nov: Amid the ongoing rescue operation to save trapped workers, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh (Retd) visited the Silkyara tunnel, today, even as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remained in constant touch with higher officials to seek regular updates on the rescue operation. VK Singh observed that rescue operation may take a maximum of up to 2 more days to be completed but it could happen sooner in case no fresh hurdle emerges before the rescue teams. The government is, however, keeping a longer timeline in mind to account for unexpected difficulties. One good development is that the drilling work is now being done with the faster and much more powerful Auger Machines that have been installed at the site. These are expected to push the 900 mm diameter steel pipes in place to evacuate the trapped workers.

VK Singh addressed the media at the rescue site, today, reminding that the rescue teams are in constant touch with foreign experts, including the firm that had safely evacuated 12 children trapped in a cave in Thailand. Singh made it clear that the top priority is to ensure the trapped workers are rescued at the earliest. He added that everyone, from the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister, is helping in every way they can. The rescue teams faced some problems with the machines that were used earlier but now faster, more powerful, machines have been deployed.

The Union Minister further stated that the Centre and the State Government aim to complete the operation in a maximum of 2 to 3 days. He said that all the technical suggestions are being considered. He had also spoken to the trapped workers. He claimed that their morale is high and they are aware of the efforts being made by the government to save them. Help is also being taken from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute for suggestions on how to carry out operations inside the tunnel. Singh added that a thorough inquiry will be carried out once the rescue operation is completed into the reasons behind the accident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously monitoring the rescue operation underway in Silkyara. He is in constant touch with Commissioner, Garhwal, IG, Garhwal, and the agencies engaged in relief and rescue. He is seeking regular updates about the ongoing rescue operation and the well-being of the workers trapped in the tunnel.

He also held a meeting at the Secretariat here, today, in this regard at which he directed the officials to provide all possible support to all the technical agencies involved in the rescue work. The Chief Minister instructed the Garhwal Commissioner that there should not be any delay in the rescue work and all necessary support from the state should be provided to the agencies working on the spot. During the meeting, he also interacted with the agencies engaged in the rescue work and the District Magistrate, Uttarkashi. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari were present.