University will maintain strict academic discipline: Prof Surekha Dangwal

Doon Varsity declares results of all UG, PG Courses in record time

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jan: Committing to maintaining strict academic discipline and complying with the academic calendar, Doon University has declared all the results of its undergraduate and postgraduate courses of odd semester in record time.

Formally declaring the results of all the courses following central evaluation, University Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal said that the examinations of the University commenced on 11 December and the central evaluation was started from the very next day.

“The results were declared immediately after the completion of the examination followed by the central evaluation system. We are committed to complying with the academic calendar, and declaring the result before the start of the winter vacation within the given deadline will further streamline academic discipline. When students return from winter vacation, classes will run smoothly, which will help in further improving the quality of teaching and fostering a better teaching-learning ecosystem in the campus,” added Professor Dangwal.

On this occasion, University Registrar Dr Mangal Singh Mandrawal said that, with timely declaration of examination results, students will also be able to complete official formalities including depositing fees on time. This will automatically result in classes running smoothly and regularly within the given schedule.

Controller of Examinations Dr Narendra Rawal said that, with timely evaluation and declaration of results, mark sheets will be issued to students on time. Coordinator of Central Evaluation, Prof HC Purohit said that this has been made possible with the cooperation of all the faculty members of the University and the tireless work of the employees. It is a successful experiment to ensure timely declaration of the University results.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dangwal appreciated the members of the central evaluation team including Shilpi Tiwari, Ashish Kala, Himanshu Kuksal, Madhwa Nand Chamoli, Ajay Bisht, Subhash Raturi and Dheeraj Singh Rawat. Dr Komal, Dr Ankit Nagar, Dr Priyanka, Assistant Registrar Rohit Joshi, Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, Pradeep Rawat, etc., were also present on the occasion.