Unlocking Potential of Ayurveda in Managing Chronic & Refractory Migraines

By Vaidya Balendu Prakash

Migraines are not just headaches; they are debilitating episodes of intense pain often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. For those who suffer from chronic and refractory migraines, finding relief can be a never-ending quest. The World Health Organisation has ranked migraine second among disability causing disorders. Traditional treatments, while helpful for some, leave others still in agony. In such situations, where modern medicine falls short, alternative approaches like Ayurveda are emerging as promising avenues for relief.

Understanding the Challenge

Migraine, characterised by recurring and severe headache attacks, affects millions worldwide. Chronic Migraine is marked by severe headache and associated symptoms for more than fifteen days a month. Refractory Migraine refers to recurrent migraines that fail to respond to two or more conventional therapies. The typical pharmaceutical approach to managing migraines involves painkillers and preventive medications, which often come with side effects and varying degrees of effectiveness. But what if there were a different path, a more natural approach to tackling this relentless condition?

The Ayurvedic Perspective

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers such an alternative. It’s not about masking symptoms but about addressing the root causes of health issues. In a study published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, researchers delved into the world of Ayurveda to investigate its efficacy in managing chronic and refractory migraines.

The Study: A Glimpse

The study, led by Prakash et al., aimed to evaluate the therapeutic properties of an Ayurvedic treatment protocol in 154 patients suffering from chronic and refractory migraines. Chronic migraine patients often experience frequent attacks, severely impacting their quality of life. This study, conducted in the Department of Neurology of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, sought to bring relief to such patients.

Researchers conducted a randomised controlled trial involving patients with chronic migraines. They divided the participants into two groups: one receiving Ayurvedic treatment and the other receiving a placebo. The Ayurvedic treatment protocol consisted of herbo-mineral formulations, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes. The conventional treatment group received prophylactic medicines for migraine.

The Findings: A Ray of Hope

The results of the study were encouraging. While, Ayurvedic treatment was stopped for all patients in 120 days, 54% patients from conventional group continued treatment even after 120 days. Also, 50% patients in Ayurvedic group and 14% patients in conventional group did not require painkillers after 120 days of treatment; 20% patients in Ayurvedic group reported complete relief in symptoms after eight months of completing treatment (Day 360) and none of the patients from this group required painkillers. However, none of the patients from the conventional treatment group reported complete relief and 18% still needed painkillers. Additionally, patients in the Ayurvedic group reported improvement in associated symptoms.

The Road Ahead

While this study provides promising insights, it’s important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind Ayurvedic treatments for migraines and to refine treatment protocols.

In Conclusion

Chronic and Refractory migraines are ongoing battles for many, but this study sheds light on an alternative path toward relief. Ayurveda, with its traditional knowledge and remedies, has the potential to offer a new lease on life for those who have long suffered in the shadow of migraines. As researchers continue to explore this ancient system of medicine, the future may hold brighter days for migraine patients.

Ayurvedic Treatment Protocol is a combination of four Ayurvedic medicines with a regulated diet and lifestyle. The protocol was developed by renowned rasacharya, Padma Shri awardee Vaidya Balendu Prakash in the year 1985 and has been used by him and many other Ayurvedic practitioners in their respective clinical practices.