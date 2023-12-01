Unnati Tripathi wins Gold in Northern India Squash Championship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Nov: Unnati Tripathi of Welham Boys’ School has won a Gold medal in the Northern India Squash Championship in the Girls’ under-19 category by defeating No. 1 ranked Chhavi Sharan (RJ), 3-0.

Unnati also upset in the quarterfinal the number 3 ranked Sanvi Batar (Delhi ), 3-1, and, in the semifinals, defeated number 2 ranked Drithi Kandpal (GJ), 3-0.

The championship was held at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, New Delhi, from 25 to 30 November. There were 311 participants from 22 states in 12 categories.