Unsustainable Growth

It is incomprehensible how in almost every part of Dehradun there are multistoried housing complexes coming up that even at first glance look designed for disaster. So many are on the very edge of hillsides or on equally unsustainable terrain. Considering the fact that they are quite obviously very expensive projects, it would be reasonable to assume the promoters would have ensured their safety in every way and obtained clearances from the departments concerned. Instead, despite all the fancy design and ‘scenic location’, even a layperson can see they do not match up to the necessary standards.

And, yet, there seem to be enough people lining up to purchase flats in these complexes. A large percentage of these people are from other states, in particular the NCR, desperately wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle, as well as pollution, of mega city life. Unfortunately, their money is inflicting long term difficulties on Dehradun, which has already enough on its plate as it is bearing the demands of being a state capital. The shoot and scoot promoters will be long gone by the time the consequences of such development begin to appear.

One big question that needs to be asked is: where is the water coming from and where is the waste going to? Almost all of these projects are extracting ground water in a city whose recharge capacity is disappearing fast because of this very urbanisation. In fact, do not be surprised if sinkholes begin appearing at some of these places. The planned water supply projects from rivers have not materialised, nor will have the capacity to sustain such level of urbanisation.

Should not the urban planners at the government and the local level be looking ahead in this regard and establishing the limit of Doon’s sustainability? Even the various environmental foundations and NGOs seem disproportionately concerned with the symptoms of the problem rather than the causes. All the money that is flowing in will not help when the disasters begin to occur.

With elections ongoing, this is the appropriate time to take up such issues with the political parties that run governments and decide on our collective future. The awareness level of the respective candidates should be tested. They should be asked to tell what solutions they have, and what they have done about it till now. They should be made to promise solutions if they want people’s votes. Wishful thinking, true, but worth a try!