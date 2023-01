By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 4 Jan: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Wednesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former UP Governor Ram Naik and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were present. The Governor presented the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.