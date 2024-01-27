UP is special for many reasons: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: The State Formation Day of Uttar Pradesh was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday. Officials working here from the state of Uttar Pradesh and others participated in the programme.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) congratulated all the people present on behalf of the entire state.

On this occasion, the students of Him Jyoti School gave captivating performances, while Shafali Dhoundiyal, a student of Doon University, performed Kathak dance, which was highly appreciated by those present.

The Governor said that Uttar Pradesh is a special state of India for many reasons. It is the most populous and has the largest number of districts. Due to its rich and diverse topography, vibrant culture, festivals, monuments and ancient religious places and pilgrimages, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the arrival of domestic tourists among all the states of India. Uttar Pradesh has the most important place in the field of Hindi literature and art.

He said that the consecration of the Ram Lalla Murti at the temple in Ayodhya is an important event in the history of India. Be it Ram’s city Ayodhya or Baba Vishwanath’s city Kashi, due to their unprecedented development, today, UP has become a big cultural and religious tourist destination.

The Governor said that the state formation day programmes are a unique initiative to strengthen the unity and integrity of India by enhancing the understanding of the mutual traditions, customs, culture and knowledge of our diverse states and union territories. The concept of ‘One India, Best India’ is going to strengthen the power of our age-old unity.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Secretary Radhika Jha, Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IG, Police, Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Additional Secretary to the Governor Swati S Bhadauria, Additional Secretary Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Ranjana Rajguru, Dr Ashish Srivastava, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava and many others were present on the occasion.