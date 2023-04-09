UPCL collects record revenue of Rs 8785 crore for 2022-23

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd ( UPCL ) has collected a record revenue to the tune of Rs 8785 crore for the year 2022 – 23 . This is higher by Rs 1100 crore as compared to last year.

Director Operations ML Prasad has informed this through a statement issued today. He informed that the revenue collection efficiency has been increased to 98.48 percent during the year 2022 – 23 which was 98.14 percent the previous year. The digital mode of bill payment is becoming increasingly popular and is being actively encouraged across the state. This year, digital bill collection has been 76 percent as compared to 71 percent last year. Prasad informed that AT&C losses have also been reduced significantly to the level of 15.70 percent this year. Managing Director UPCL Anil Kumar has congratulated the officers and the staff of UPCL for increased efficiency and hard work. He called upon them to carry forward the good work in the current financial year too, and make sincere efforts to improve collections from various government departments. He said that the nodal officers nominated for the purpose have also made praiseworthy efforts to achieve the targets.