Upendra Arora greets PCCF Dr Dhananjai Mohan

Dehradun, 14 May: Upendra Arora of Natraj Publishers called on Dr Dhananjai Mohan, IFS, today to congratulate him on his appointment as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand.

Dr Mohan recalled his long association with Natraj Bookshop and reminisced buying books from Natraj even before he joined the forest service in 1988.

A BTech from IIT, Kanpur, he holds a diploma in Wildlife Management from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, where he led an avifaunal research programme in collaboration with the University of Chicago to conduct research on Himalayan birds.

Dr Mohan, a passionate bird watcher and a naturalist, is a former faculty member of Indira

Gandhi National Forest Academy and Director, Wildlife Institute of India, both in Dehradun.

Dr Dhananjai Mohan takes over at a time when the Forest Department is facing the fury of wild fires.