UPES announces new admission dates

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Multi-disciplinary and NAAC ‘A’ accredited university, UPES, has announced new admission dates and eligibility criteria. With the CBSE board class 12 results announced on 30 July, applicants can now apply at UPES online by 20 August for B Tech, B Tech LLB., Law and B Pharmacy programmes.

The new academic session at UPES will begin from 1 September, 2021.

In place of entrance examinations, students can apply through class 12th board marks or through national level exam scores like JEE/CLAT/LSAT as per the respective programme notified eligibility criteria.

This initiative is not only going to help students by taking away the pressure of one more entrance examination but also reduce the selection time.

Continuing its scholarship programme in the academic year 2021, UPES has announced 20% scholarship for girls. Students residing in Uttarakhand will be offered a domicile fee concession of 33% and the girl students will be offered an additional 20% scholarship over the domicile fee concession, offering a total scholarship of 46% to all female students from Uttarakhand.

Up to 20% scholarship on the tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors (doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military, police, etc.) and up to 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the students who have lost a parent to COVID-19.

Up to 20% scholarship on one year tuition fee has been announced for the wards of teachers as well.

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognised university and has been accredited grade ‘A’ by NAAC. The University has received 5-Stars on Employability (placements), Academic Development, Program Strength and Campus Facilities and 4-Stars for overall teaching by globally acclaimed QS Rating. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.