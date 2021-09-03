UPES announces scholarships for female students from U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Aug: To encourage more female students to pursue higher education, UPES Dehradun has continued with its ‘Girls Scholarship Programme’. UPES started this programme in 2020 and continues with it in this academic year as well. The University is offering 20% scholarship to girls from across India. Girls from Uttarakhand are eligible for 46%domicile and girls’ scholarship.

The UPES girls’ scholarship programme benefitted 1300 female students, last year, from across India, providing them access to quality higher education through financial aid. The university received an overwhelming response from female students and their families belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, last year. Most of them opted for under-graduate and post-graduate programmes in computer science and engineering, health science, design, and business.

The exclusive scholarship for female students is part of the University’s women empowerment initiative, ‘Shakti’, that encourages and supports female students in their ‘classroom to boardroom’ journey and, hence, prepares women leaders across various sectors.

UPES is a multi-disciplinary university and offers specialised under-graduate and post-graduate programmes through its seven schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.

It is globally recognised by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities. This year, 2,100 under-graduate and post-graduate students received over 3,000 offers from more than 500 companies with 800+ students receiving multiple job offers. Despite the pandemic, School of Engineering and School of Computer Science registered 100% placements. Top recruiters include Indian and global corporations such as Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, Dell, ZS Associates, Vedanta, Flipkart, Ericson, Wipro, Delloite, EY, Maruti, LinkedIn, Genpact, Accenture, Royal Enfield, VMware, Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.