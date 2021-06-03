UPES announces ‘We Care’ Scholarships for children of COVID Warriors

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: With the purpose of providing all possible support to students facing difficulties because of the pandemic, UPES has announced scholarships for the children of the COVID frontline force, teachers and those who have unfortunately lost their parents due to COVID-19.

A part of the UPES ‘We Care’ initiative, this scholarship programme is applicable to, both, existing and new students. A 20% scholarship on the tuition fee will be offered to the wards of COVID frontline warriors (doctors, nurses, employees of municipal bodies, military, para-military, police, etc.) and a 100% scholarship on all-inclusive fee will be provided to the students who have lost a parent to COVID-19. To extend gratitude to teachers and their relentless effort in making sure learning never stops, a 20% scholarship on one year tuition fee has been announced for the wards of teachers for both existing and new students.

For the new students, the scholarship applies for the first-year tuition fee while for the existing students it applies for one year which they are currently at.

On the ‘We Care’ scholarships, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES, said, “Started last year, the We Care initiative is aimed at the physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being of our students. Through this scholarship programme we wish to provide financial support to the students for their uninterrupted learning. Besides this, we have also provided them and their family members access to trained counsellors 24X7 to take care of their mental health.”

UPES is a multi-disciplinary university and offers specialised under-graduate and post-graduate programmes through its seven schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media. Despite 2020 being a challenging year due to COVID-19, UPES had a placement record of 93% and 580+ companies hired UPES students.