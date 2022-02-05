UPES appoints Dr Subhashis Gangopadhyay as Dean, School of Liberal Studies

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: UPES Dehradun, a multi-disciplinary university has announced the appointment of Dr Subhashis Gangopadhyay as Dean of its School of Liberal Studies. In his role, he will be responsible for growth of the new school, driving academic excellence, faculty development and engagement, industry connect, among others.

An eminent economist, Dr Gangopadhyay is also the Founder and Director at the research organisation – India Development Foundation. He was Advisor to the Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram in the rank of Secretary, Government of India. He has been an Advisor to the Competition Commission of India, held several high-profile public policy advisory roles, and been a consultant on policies to various ministries including Finance, Planning, Industry and Rural Development. He was also a member of Government of India’s high-powered Committee on Defence Land, 2017-18.

Welcoming Dr Gangopadhyay, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES, said, “With a vision to offer truly transdisciplinary education, we are introducing School of Liberal Studies at UPES. Dr Subhashis Gangopadhyay, with his vast knowledge and experience in diverse fields will help in taking this vision forward. ”

Dr Gangopadhyay has led major research projects, including on patent laws, skilling women, small businesses, and digital preparedness. He has also been Member, South Asia Chief Economist’s Advisory Council, World Bank; CAF Board of Advisors, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad; Bankruptcy Task Force, IPD, Columbia University; International Advisory Board, LEFIC, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark. He has previously been Professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Visiting Professor, Rutgers University, USA; Visiting Associate Professor, University of Southern California, USA. He is currently a visiting professor at University of Gothenburg Sweden and University of Groningen Netherlands.

Prior to joining UPES, Dr. Gangopadhyay was the founding Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar University. He graduated in Economics from Presidency College, Kolkata, and received his PhD in Economics from Cornell University, USA in 1983. In 2006, he was awarded a doctorate (honoris causa) by the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.