UPES awarded as ‘University of the Year – North’ by ASSOCHAM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, March 2021: UPES, a leading multidisciplinary and NAAC ‘A’ accredited university, has received the ‘University of the Year – North’ award by ASSOCHAM at the 14th National Education Summit. UPES has received this award for ‘its modern and effective pedagogy, exceptional faculty strength, industry collaborations and placements of students’.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the summit and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, presented the University of the Year-North award to Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES.

Dr Sunil Rai said, “University of the Year is a prestigious award by ASSOCHAM and we are honoured to receive it. It is a testimony to our continued commitment towards our students, who are the future of this nation and leaders of tomorrow. At UPES, we aim to prepare the students not just as successful professionals but as responsible citizens as well. Through our equal focus on domain knowledge, soft skills and life skills we are preparing them for life”.

ASSOCHAM presents the National Education Excellence Awards to those who have contributed significantly in improving the quality of education and delivery mechanism, with emphasis on world-class research and innovations and academic excellence. UPES has been declared as the University of the Year-North because of its Faculty strength: A university is known by the quality of the faculty members. The 550+ faculty at UPES are acclaimed scholars and academicians from around the world, which also include Fulbright Scholars, Chevening Scholars and Commonwealth Scholars. Its tech-driven teaching and learning: Learning and assessment for students at UPES continued despite the pandemic and the lockdown as the University had the best online learning management systems and assessment tools in place, most of the curriculum digitised and faculty trained in virtual teaching. Besides master classes with industry experts, UPES students also have access to 3800 + courses available on Coursera to supplement their curriculum knowledge.

In addition, students’ placement: Last year, UPES registered an overall placement of 93%. 2,297 under-graduate and post-graduate students from the School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Business, School of Design and School of Law received 2,818 offers from 580+ companies. UPES students have been placed across various Indian and global corporations, start-ups, and unicorns from different industries. For its placement support to the students, UPES has been awarded 5 stars for employability by QS Star Ratings.

It also has strong industry collaborations: UPES has strong industry and academic allianceswith leading firms like Microsoft, Tata Power, Facebook Blueprint, GitHub, University of California-Berkeley, University of Adelaide and more. Robust industry network resulted in more than 2400 internships last year on live projects. The collaboration with leading organisations also leads to co-designing, co-developing and co-delivery of curriculum, helping students to stay up-to-date with industry trends and requirements.

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university and has been accredited grade ‘A’ by NAAC. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialised graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.