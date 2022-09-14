UPES collaborates with NSE Academy to launch NSE SMART Fin Lab

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Sep: UPES School of Business has signed an MoU with NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to launch NSE SMART Fin Lab and develop learning opportunities in the space of finance and technology. Under this partnership, students studying finance under the UPES MBA, and BBA programmes will have the opportunity to learn about investing and trading strategies through NSE SMART Fin Lab.

NSE SMART Fin Lab will reproduce features of a live equity, derivative, currency derivatives market on trading terminals for students to practice and learn trading securities without financial risk. There will also be several short-term and long-term programmes customised for students seeking to build good understanding and develop capabilities in the financial and technology sector. Topics that will be offered through these programmes include Financial Technology, Block Chain Management, Data Science, Analytics for Finance, Machine Learning, Python for Finance, Business Analytics, Finance for Non-Finance, Statistics for Finance, Financial Valuation and Modelling, and other relevant subjects of BFSI and related technology sector. All these programmes will be delivered in offline mode.

Speaking on the occasion, UPES School of Business Director Rahul Nainwal said, “We have collaborated with NSE Academy with the objective of providing our students the skills required in the finance and trading industry. With our vision to be the ‘B-School for a Digital World’, the UPES School of Business team continuously endeavours to provide transformative education and prepare the next generation of leaders for a global digital economy.”

The curriculum at UPES School of Business focuses on new technologies, which are rapidly transforming the nature of business, consumer experiences, and dynamics between the stakeholders. School of Business prepares students to adapt to disruption and rapidly changing workplaces. By proactively collaborating with its academic and industry partners, the university equips learners with skills to thrive in a future driven by innovation and creativity.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy, congratulated UPES Dehradun for thinking futuristic and taking up initiatives to upskill students.