UPES concludes placement season on a high

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Dehradun based multi-disciplinary university, UPES, has concluded its annual placements for the academic year, 2020-21, at 91%.2. A hundred under-graduate and post-graduate students from School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Business, School of Design and School of Law received over 2,800 offers from 500+ companies with many students receiving multiple job offers. Despite the pandemic, School of Engineering and School of Computer Science registered 100% placements.

This is the fifth year in a row for School of Computer Science to achieve 100% placements. Overcoming the challenges thrown by the pandemic and lockdowns, over 2600 internships were arranged for the students to get real-time industry experience and put their knowledge and skills to use.

Students have been recruited by various industries, predominantly by research and consulting firms, IT, education and edu-tech sectors. As many as 53% of the students at UPES have received job offers for core profiles and major roles like business analyst, cyber security analyst, IoT developer, quality analyst, UI/UX designers, cloud engineers, fire & safety auditor, technology analyst, risk & financial advisor, game programmers, operations & marketing head and domain-specific consultants.

Top recruiters include Indian and global corporations such as Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, Dell, ZS Associates, Vedanta, Flipkart, Ericson, Wipro, Delloite, EY, Maruti, LinkedIn, Genpact, Accenture, Royal Enfield, VMware, Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.

Campus hiring at UPES suggests that India Inc. requires multi-skilled professionals with cross-domain knowledge who are tech-savvy, adaptable and agile. To address these requirements, UPES puts equal emphasis on domain knowledge, technical expertise, soft skills, lifeskills and aptitude through on-campus trainers and experts from outside.