UPES confers 3873 degrees at its 19th Convocation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Nov: UPES, the multidisciplinary university, celebrated its 19th Convocation at its Bidholi Campus with a total of 3873 students from its five schools being conferred their degrees. Present were Special Guest and Alumna Stuti Singh, Head, Digital Learning, Mahindra Technical Academy; Sharad Mehra, Chairman, HERS; UPES Chancellor Dr SJ Chopra; Vice Chancellor Dr Sunil Rai; Registrar Dr Veena Dutta, along with the Deans.

The degrees presented included 52 PhD degrees, 439 post-graduate (regular) degrees, 564 post-graduate (CCE) degrees, which comprised MBA, MTech, MA, MSc, LLM and MDes and 2781 graduate (regular) degrees and 37 graduate (CCE) degrees in the domains of BTech, BCA, BSc, BBA, BA, BCom (Hons), BDes, Bachelor of Planning & various UG programmes of Law.

Along with the degrees, 11 Gold Medals (8 Regular + 3 institutional Medals), 42 Silver Medals (35 Regular + 7 Silver Plates for CCE) and 41 ‘Letters of Appreciation’ were awarded to the students during the ceremony.

This year, UPES also launched its first ever “Excellence Awards of UPES” for all existing students in a constant endeavour to create a platform for those who have given exemplary performances with their dedication and hard work. Multiple students received the coveted excellence awards under the following categories: Spirit of UPES; Dean’s List; Excellence in Academics; Excellence in Service; Excellence in Extra Curricular activities.

Dr Sunil Rai, VC, UPES, presented the ‘’Vice Chancellor’s Report 2020-21′, taking the audience through the journey of UPES in the last one year, achievements, the faculty members and the students, the strong academic alliances that were inked, Covid initiatives under ‘We Care’, the growth of the incubation and entrepreneurship cell at UPES and the research accomplishments.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr Veena Dutta, Registrar, UPES. The convocation ended with Dr SJ Chopra, Chancellor, declaring the ceremony closed.