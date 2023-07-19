UPES CSR reshapes lives of young students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: The untapped potential of students in rural areas needs to be awakened through equal access to knowledge. The CSR arm of UPES recently completed an infrastructure and mural work project at Rajkiye Prathamik Vidyalaya (RPV), Bakarna, and Govt Middle School, Kharakhet, to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for students. The university also focuses on leveraging technology and fostering innovation in education through programmes like ‘SmartClass’ and ‘Learnshaala’. SmartClass aims to enhance digital learning through the integration of multimedia content and interactive teaching aids, creating an immersive and highly effective educational experience. On the other hand, Learnshaala (“Envisioning Classrooms as Centres of Excellence”) focuses on empowering students with the necessary skills, values, mindset and tools to experience holistic education.

Furthermore, to tackle the challenges faced by children of migrant construction workers, UPES has launched Project Samvedna. Through this initiative, the university has been extending support to children by providing education, daycare facilities and mid-day meals. Recently, UPES also started providing school uniforms to these young learners, further boosting their confidence and eagerness to learn. Reinforcing the transformative impact of Project Samvedna, the initiative ensures that these children receive proper care, resources and a safe learning environment while their parents are at work.

To further its commitment towards safeguarding children and promoting a safe learning environment, the CSR team at UPES conducted a weeklong workshop on the ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act’ (POCSO) in 5 government schools in Kotra Santoor, Upper Kandoli, Doonga, Misraspatti and Phulsani. The workshop delved into building awareness around sexual assault and harassment and ensuring the safety of students. Additionally, UPES in collaboration with Aavishkaar NGO launched the Math Matters Program to empower women by equipping them with strong mathematical skills and student-centric teaching practices. It was aimed towards addressing the commonly felt math phobia and empowering them to become better educators of tomorrow.

Talking about various initiatives undertaken by UPES, Col Sanjay Washington, Director of CSR, UPES, said, “Our CSR initiatives are designed to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and neighbouring communities. We truly believe in the transformative power of education and are committed to creating a better world for all. Through our initiatives, we aim to uplift underprivileged students, provide a safe learning environment, and address pressing societal challenges.”

Under the overarching umbrella of ensuring a quality education for all, UPES also continues to uplift underprivileged students by providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher education through Project Protsaahan – under which meritorious students from the Purkal Youth Development Society (PYDS) are aided through focused mentorship and financial assistance. So far, the university has admitted 15 students under this project, out of which 7 are placed and 8 are undergoing their studies. Through their CSR arm, UPES continues to foster a brighter and more inclusive future for all, irrespective of their circumstances.