UPES, Dayton University co-host International Conference on Machine Learning & Data Engineering

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: UPES hosted the second edition of Elsevier’s International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Engineering (ICMLDE 2023) at its Bidholi campus, here, today. Facilitated by UPES’ organising committee in collaboration with the University of Dayton, Ohio, USA, the event brought together researchers and application developers from across industries to deliver insightful keynotes and exchange creative developments in the engineering domain.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Ministry of Human Resource Development and Department of Science and Technology (steered by SERB), Government of India, the two-day event had Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as the Chief Guest.

The event kicked off with a welcome address from the Vice Chancellor of UPES, Dr Ram Sharma, and the Dean of UPES School of Computer Science, Dr Ravi S Iyer. The event also witnessed the presence of keynote speakers like Prof Vijayan Asari, University of Dayton, and LC Mangal, OS & Director, DEAL, DRDO.

The conference attracted more than 1000 manuscript submissions from 45 countries across the globe, including India, the United States, Russia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Canada, the UK, and more. Additionally, an international workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum for Sustainability, in association with IBM Research Lab, India, was conducted as part of the conference to enrich the event’s offerings.

Allowing integration of research and education in the emerging field of Machine Learning and Data Engineering, the event served as a platform for exchange and dissemination of creative, practical development experiences in various engineering domains.