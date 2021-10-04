UPES Donates Dry Ration Packets to office of Uttarakhand CM for Tribal Areas

Dehradun, 2 Oct : On Gandhi Jayanti, UPES donated 1000 dry ration packets to the office of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dr Veena Dutta, Registrar at UPES and Manish Dubey, Assistant Director, made the donation with the purpose of helping people from the surrounding rural villages and tribal areas where basic amenities are difficult to reach. Each ration packet contained the necessary daily supplies adequate for over a week for a family of four.

UPES Vice Chancellor, Dr Sunil Rai said, “UPES has always been a frontrunner when it comes to serving the society. We regularly undertake such initiatives where we try to make a difference to the people living in and around Uttarakhand. It is our constant effort to even make our students socially conscious and we have started a social internship program ‘Srijan’ by partnering with 350 NGOs to make our students better leaders of tomorrow, creating a positive social impact throughout the nation.”

In a similar effort to aid the underprivileged, last year UPES distributed 1000 ration packets to stranded migrant workers in six different rural locations around the campus.

UPES has several projects where the university has been supporting girl child education, annual blood donation, gender inclusivity and women empowerment activities, providing financial assistance to family of martyrs and providing healthcare and livelihood to surrounding villages.

