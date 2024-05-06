UPES holds Community-Led Cleanliness Drive

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 May: Upholding its commitment to community welfare, UPES organised a cleanliness drive spanning the distance between Bidholi and Kandoli, covering a distance of 4 kilometres between both campuses.

The initiative, conducted by the UPES CSR team, saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse array of stakeholders including Gram Pradhans, community members, NGO partners, and students and staff members of UPES. This collaborative effort underscores the university’s proactive engagement in societal betterment and fosters a sense of collective responsibility towards the environment.

The Indian government inaugurated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) on 2 October, 2014. A key aspect of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s success is its capacity to induce a behavioural shift in citizens. Through awareness programmes, rallies, and educational endeavours, the mission has been highlighting the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

Recently, UPES also celebrated ‘World Book Day’ with primary school students of various villages like Bakarna, Misraspatti, Bidholi, Bishanpur, Doonga, Kharakhet, Paundha, and Upper Kandoli. Additionally, UPES hosted a ‘Drawing Competition’ centred around this year’s theme, ‘Save Our Environment’.

Through such initiatives and continuous involvement at the grassroots level, UPES serves as a catalyst for fostering positive transformation within local communities as well as on a global scale.